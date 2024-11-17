Courses under Naan Mudhalvan scheme to get a makeover

CHENNAI: The ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme for engineering and polytechnic students will include modern skill-based courses, and will be introduced by tying up with new industrial training partners.

The primary objective of the scheme, launched in March 2022 under the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, is to teach more than 10 lakh students and youth across Tamil Nadu in industry-relevant skills.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next, “The state government has decided to engage industry experts and training partners to train college students across the State.”

Training partners would take in-person classes in colleges as per the pre-defined calendar schedule. Training duration will be 45-60 hours across a semester. “Training partners will be responsible for training both students (in their respective colleges) and faculties, along with industry certifications. They would also provide Training of Trainers (ToT) programmes to ensure continuous faculty development and assessment,” he added.

Industry partners will develop the curricula that reflect real-world industry needs, ensuring learners receive practical and applicable skills. The official pointed out that all the courses would be skill-based with practical components covering the entire syllabus, as per the new guidelines in the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme for 2024-2025.

“All training partners will submit a course syllabus with learning outcomes, final test projects, industry-use cases, assessment plan and rubrics in a structured manner. Industrial partners will also submit the profiles of the master trainers, who will conduct physical and virtual sessions, one week before the commencement of the courses,” he explained.

The training programme for engineering students will be in almost all the courses they pursue, which include civil, robotics and automation, electronics and instrumentation, mechanical and manufacturing engineering, computer science and IT, network and communication, programming and software development, food and polymer industry, additive manufacturing and mechanical design, communication and networking, data science and analytics, cloud computing and cybersecurity, digital skills and general skills, embedded systems and electronics, electrical and electronic vehicles, enterprise solutions and business management, robotics and industrial automation and building and geographic information systems.

For diploma students, training will be on courses based on the sector they specialise in, such as construction, electronics and hardware, information technology, information technology enabled services and manufacturing.

“Study materials will be available to all learners either as a hard copy, PDFs or downloadable materials. TNSDC Naan Mudhalvan will publish the training calendar shortly which will be strictly followed by the industrial training partner,” the official stated.

The experts will design and conduct assessments, quizzes and assignments to evaluate student understanding and progress. They will also develop appropriate assessment rubrics and ensure timely submission of external marks. “They will also maintain records of student’s attendance, assessment results, and other relevant data besides submitting regular reports to the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ team, providing updates on course progress, challenges and recommendation,” he said.