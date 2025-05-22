Couple loses 30 sovereign gold on Nellai Express train

CHENNAI: The police are searching for the burglars who looted 30 sovereign gold ornaments from a couple's bag while travelling on Nellai Express on Thursday.

The couple Thalavai and Lakshmi of Kumaran Nagar in Sholinganallur went to their native in Tirunelveli to attend a temple function a few days ago. On Wednesday night they boarded an unreserved compartment in Tirunelveli and reached the Tambaram railway station on Thursday early morning.

After reaching home, when the couple checked for the jewels which they kept inside the bag found they were missing. They found that the burglars had cut the bag using a blade and looted the 30 sovereign ornaments that were kept among the clothes.

The couple went to Tambaram railway police and filed a complaint. They informed the police that they suspected another couple travelled with them on the train and got down in Chengalpattu. The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the thieves who looted the ornaments.