Couple held for just born boy’s murder in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: A couple was arrested on charges of brutally murdering their just born boy and throwing the body into a garbage fire in Ariyalur, on Wednesday.

The couple Mathivanan (35) and Divya (27) residing at Kulumur colony near Senthurai in Ariyalur had two children. On April 7, the neighbours of the couple Mathivanan-Divya found a body of a just born in the garbage that was on flames. They alerted the Senthurai police who rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Ariyalur Medical College hospital. A case was registered and investigation was on.

In the course of investigation, on suspicion that it was Mathivanan and Divya’s baby, the police secured the couple and interrogated them.

After a detailed interrogation, Divya told the police that she delivered a still baby and so the couple, uncertain of what to do, threw the baby into the garbage fire.

However, the interrogation with Mathivanan revealed that he suspected the fidelity of Divya because the baby was not resembling him and this resulted in frequent arguments between the couple.

On April 7, Mathivanan, in a fit of rage, grabbed the baby and smashed it on the floor. As the baby boy died, they threw the body into the garbage fire.

On Tuesday late hours, the police arrested the couple and on Wednesday, they were produced before the Senthurai Judicial Magistrate Court and they were lodged in the prison.