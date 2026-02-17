Couple hacked to death by neighbour in Kanathur

CHENNAI: A 32 year old man and his wife were hacked to death by their neighbour in Kanathur on Monday night. The accused, a cab driver was arrested by the police.
The deceased are identified as Sushil and his wife, Girija (29). The couple lived at Bharathidasan street in Kanathur with their two children. Police said that Sushil worked on fishing boats.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Sushil had a simmering dispute with his neighbour, Parthiban (42). The latter suspected Sushil of having an extra marital relationship with his wife.
On Monday, the two men had an argument over vehicle parking which escalated and Parthiban verbally abused Sushil. Soon, Sushi's wife, Girija joined him and the couple hurled abuses at Parthiban.
Irate over this, Parthiban took a knife from his house and stabbed the couple. Neighbours intervened and rounded up Parthiban. Sushil and Girija were rushed to the hospital where they were declared as brought dead.
Parthiban was handed over to the Kanathur police.