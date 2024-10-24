Couple gets life imprisonment for murdering nephew over property dispute in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy court on Wednesday imposed a life sentence on a couple who had murdered a relative over a property dispute.

According to the prosecution, there was a prolonged dispute between the couple Subramaniam (55) – Malathi (50) from V-Poosaripatti near Manapparai and Thangapandian (23), Subramanian's nephew, who was residing close to their house. Both parties used to be involved in frequent quarrels.

When the couple tried to sell a portion of the property, Thangapandian was obstructing them from doing so. Hence, the couple planned to eliminate Thangapandian so they could sell the property without any problem.

Per the plan, on May 18, 2022, the couple picked up a quarrel with Thangapandian. The quarrel snowballed into an assault, and the couple murdered Thangapandian.

On information, Vaiyyampatti police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the Manapparai GH. The police also registered a case against Subramaniam and Malathi and arrested them. They were produced before the court and were lodged in the prison.

The case was in progress with the Tiruchy Additional Sessions court. On Wednesday, Judge Swaminathan heard the case and imposed a life sentence and a fine of Rs 1,000 to both Subramaniam and Malathi.