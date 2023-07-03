Couple found dead with head injuries

TIRUCHY: A couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances with severe head injuries in Uppiliapuram near here on Monday, after which three teams were formed to nab the culprits.

It is said the couple, T Rajkumar (29) and R Saradha (22) from Thuraiyur, were staying in a farmhouse owned by R Vijayasekaran at Shobanapuram near Uppiliapuram and were cultivating in the land leased from him.

The couple reportedly did not come out of the farmhouse on Monday even after 11 am, and out of curiosity, the neighbours knocked on the door. They were shocked to see the duo lying dead in a pool of blood with severe sharp head injuries.

Uppiliapuram police, on information, reached the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Uppiliapuram GH.

The police registered a case and commenced the investigation. The initial inquiry found that the couple, married two years ago, had no children and were upset over it. The police interrogated land owner Vijayasekaran, who also had no knowledge of any dispute among the couple.

The police said it was not a murder for gain as no valuables were missing from the farmhouse. Three special teams have been formed to nab the culprits, they added.