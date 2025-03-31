Couple ends life over financial constraints in Pollachi

COIMBATORE: In a tragic incident, a couple committed suicide over family issues in Pollachi near Coimbatore on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Karthi (38), from Valparai and his wife Vinoba (32), took the extreme step at their house on Madurai Veeran Kovil Street in Makkinampatti near Pollachi. They are survived by two sons, aged 14 and 12, police said.

According to police, Karthi was driving a load carrier vehicle in Tirupur. As his earnings were not sufficient to make ends meet, the couple shifted to Pollachi a few months ago.

They started working at an eatery run by Karthi’s sister Gayathri and her husband Ganapathy in the same neighbourhood. “Yet the couple was depressed as they couldn’t find a better job. They argued frequently over this issue,” the police said.

On Sunday night, the couple left for home after closing the eatery. “As they didn’t step out for a long time, Ganapathy went into their house to check. He was shocked to find the couple hanging,” police said.

On receiving the information, a police team from Pollachi Town East Station rushed to the spot and held inquiries. The bodies of the deceased were sent for a post-mortem examination at the Pollachi Government Hospital. A case has been registered, and further inquiries are on.