Couple ends life in front of moving train near Namakkal
The deceased have been identified as Subramani (40), an RTO officer in Tiruchy, and his wife Pramila, a teacher at Andapuram Panchayat Union Primary School.
CHENNAI: A couple ended their life by stepping in front of a moving train near Vagarampatti in Namakkal district during the early hours of Sunday.
The couple is survived by a son and a daughter, said a Daily Thanthi report.
Following information, police personnel rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies, and sent them to the Namakkal Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
A case has been registered, and investigations are underway to determine the reason behind the couple’s decision.
Trigger Warning:
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app