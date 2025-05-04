Couple dies, child battling for life after falling into pit dug for bridge in Tirupur

CHENNAI: A couple was killed and their daughter suffered critical injuries after their two-wheeler fell into an unbarricaded pit dug for bridge construction near Kullaipalayam area in Tirupur on Sunday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Nagaraj, a Tasmac employee, and his wife Anandhi, were returning home with their daughter Dheekshana after a pilgrimage to Tiruchendur and Tirunallar when the accident happened around 3 am on Sunday (April 4).

The family was driving from Dharapuram bus stand when their vehicle plunged into a deep hole dug in the middle of the road.

While the couple died on the spot, their daughter was seriously injured. But as all three of them had fallen into the deep hole, the motorists were unaware of the accident.

Some college students who were going through that route early in the morning rescued the girl and sent her to the hospital.

Later, on receiving information, a police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies of Nagaraj and Anandhi, and sent them for post-mortem examination.

The girl is currently undergoing intensive treatment, and the police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.

Meanwhile, the public has accused the private construction company involved in building the bridge for not ensuring safety measures.