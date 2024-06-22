Couple arrested for possession of over 7.9 kg meth in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: A couple was arrested in Thoothukudi after being charged with illegal possession of methamphetamine, which’s also known as ice or crystal meth, a highly addictive psychostimulant drug.

The police identified the accused as T Nirmalraj of Inigo Nagar and his wife Shibani.

The arrests were made on Friday night while a team of Prohibition and Enforcement Wing police were inspecting vehicles on Tiruchendur road under the limits of Thoothukudi South police.

On suspicion, the police intercepted a couple on a bike at Sathya Nagar bridge and checked the vehicle. The police found three silver-coated packs containing methamphetamine weighing about 7.9 kilograms concealed in a rice bag.

The police seized the drugs and confiscated the bike and three cell phones. Investigations revealed that the seized methamphetamine was to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by sea.

Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan lauded the team for foiling the smuggling bid.