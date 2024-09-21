Counsellor arrested on charges of sexually abusing five kids in Nagapattinam

TIRUCHY: The counsellor of Annai Sathya Illam, Nagapattinam was arrested on the charges of sexually abusing five children on Thursday late hours.

It is said, Sathya Prakash has been deputed as a counsellor to the Annai Sathya Illam, run by the Social Welfare Department was said to be making unusual comments onto the inmates while counselling. The children who felt he had been involved in bad touch, passed on the information to the Child Welfare Committee member Vinodhini and the Superintendent of the home.

Subsequently, the Superintendent of the home conducted an inquiry with the children and five children complained against Sathya Prakash and later, a complaint was lodged against him with the Nagapattinam All Women Police who registered a case against Sathya Prakash under various IPC section including Pocso Act and he was arrested on Friday late hours.

Meanwhile, the Nagapattinam District Child Protection Officer Ezhilarasi said, based on the complaints by the inmates of the Annai Sathya Illam, an inquiry was organised with the children and the accused was arrested after the complaint was found to be genuine. The children would be provided with counselling and emotional support by a team of psychiatrists and a report would be submitted with the Nagapattinam district collector.

“Steps would be initiated to provide counselling to the children with at least three women counsellors and they would provide psychotherapy to the affected five children”, Ezhilarasi added.