Councillor bans whistles for sanitation workers in Sivaganga ward

SIVAGANGA: A DMK councillor in Sivaganga municipality has asked sanitation workers in his ward not to use whistles while collecting garbage and instead provided them with small microphone and speaker equipment to make public announcements.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, ward 21 councillor Ayub Khan said the move was intended to replace whistle sounds with awareness messages, similar to practices followed in larger cities like Chennai where sanitation workers play cleanliness awareness songs while collecting waste.
“I have instructed them to broadcast awareness songs instead of blowing whistles. From now on, whistle sounds will not be heard in my ward,” he said.
Sanitation workers in Sivaganga usually go street by street collecting garbage and blow whistles to alert residents of their arrival. However, with the upcoming Assembly general elections and the whistle symbol having been allotted to actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, some residents believe the restriction was imposed due to the political association of the whistle symbol.