Cough syrup adulteration case: TN govt suspends two senior drug inspectors

CHENNAI: Two senior drug inspectors have been placed under suspension for their "inaction" in the cough syrup adulteration case, and steps would be taken to permanently shut down the pharma company whose product allegedly claimed many lives, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday.

The two senior drug inspectors were served notice as to why they had not inspected the Sresen Pharma manufacturing facility for two years and were later suspended, he said.

"Tamil Nadu was the first to confirm the adulteration in the cough syrup (Coldrif) and we immediately informed the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and even Puducherry about the health hazard of consuming the cough syrup," Subramanian told reporters here when his attention was drawn to the arrest of Sresen Pharma company owner G Ranganathan, today.

Immediately the state government issued "stop production" order on October 3 and temporarily revoked the company's manufacturing licence. Criminal action was initiated on Ranganathan on October 7, and he was arrested past midnight on October 8, he said.

"Based on a detailed investigation, which is underway, steps will be taken to permanently close down the pharma company. A decision will be taken in three days' time," the minister assured.

Also, Subramanian informed that the state stopped procuring Coldrif following the “adulteration” and had even banned its sale in the market. "Due to our prompt action, a major catastrophe was averted," he added.