Corruption is a major problem in TN: Annamalai

CHENNAI: In a strong response, the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Tuesday reiterated that corruption is a major problem in the State.

Clarifying his interview with English Daily, the retired IPS officer said that for all these years, the welfare schemes that should be accessible to every citizen have been exploited by the politicians, and in the end, they have not reached the public completely.

"In all these years, the marginalised people have not progressed a step from their position. They have been ruling with the idea that they can rob these people for the next five years if they give freebies and money in the election promises. They want to keep the poor people in their hands. I hate this kind of politics," he added alluding to the Dravidian parties' manifestos.

Pointing out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's politics, he said that, in the way of Modi who is constantly working for the development of the poor and needy people, he wants to proceed with honesty and people's welfare politics in Tamil Nadu. "My only desire and ambition are to change the trend of Tamil Nadu being the capital of corruption and provide corruption-free governance," Annamalai added.

Hitting out the AIADMK, the young leader stated that he does not need anyone to teach him about the way the alliance party and the alliance leaders should be treated.

"I am well aware of alliance dharma. I have been told what happened in the political history of Tamil Nadu. If anyone thinks that I have said anything untrue in my interview, I have no hesitation in accepting it if the error is pointed out and clarified. At the same time, just because we are in an alliance, it is inappropriate to expect us to say everything the alliance wants," he clarified.

"I have come here to do politics according to my conscience. In the next 20 to 30 years, how Tamil Nadu should progress and how the lives of the people of Tamil Nadu should improve. My political journey is towards the heights that the youth and students of Tamil Nadu should have reached and I do not want the dreams and policies for the future of Tamil Nadu for the temporary gains of today and tomorrow for short-term profit purposes," he added.

Alluding to the Enforcement Directorate's raid in the Secretariat, the former police officer said that this is not the first time that the Central agency has raided the State Secretariat.

"Even before this, there has been a raid in the Secretariat. The corruption in Tamil Nadu politics has brought great disgrace to the state. I want to change this political trend which is deeply corrupt. The people of Tamil Nadu had lost faith in politics due to the trend of corruption everywhere and in everything. PM Modi restored their faith in good governance and politics to our people who have been waiting for a long time for honest politics and good change. They are beginning to realise that a corruption-free government is possible. Their hope will not go in vain, Tamil Nadu will have a corruption-free, people-oriented government. Our political journey will continue toward that. My voice will always be the voice of the poor," he concluded.