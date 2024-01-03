Correspondent, hostel warden convicted in Pocso case in Dindigul

MADURAI: Two persons including a woman were convicted by a special court in Dindigul on Tuesday and awarded rigorous imprisonment in a Pocso Act case.

According to the prosecution, Jothimurugan (50) correspondent of a private nursing college was accused of sexually abusing a girl student of the college. Archana (26), hostel warden, was also found guilty of being an accomplice in such a crime.

The incident occurred in 2021. Based on a complaint, Thadikombu police filed a case against the duo under Pocso Act and arrested them.

After examining witnesses, the Sessions Judge K Karunanithi found them guilty and pronounced the sentence.

While Jothimurugan was sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment and fined Rs 75,000, the other accused Archana was sentenced to undergo five years of imprisonment and fined Rs 25,000, sources said.