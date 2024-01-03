Begin typing your search...

Correspondent, hostel warden convicted in Pocso case in Dindigul

The incident occurred in 2021. Based on a complaint, Thadikombu police filed a case against the duo under Pocso Act and arrested them.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Jan 2024 11:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-02 23:00:53.0  )
Representative Image (ANI)

MADURAI: Two persons including a woman were convicted by a special court in Dindigul on Tuesday and awarded rigorous imprisonment in a Pocso Act case.

According to the prosecution, Jothimurugan (50) correspondent of a private nursing college was accused of sexually abusing a girl student of the college. Archana (26), hostel warden, was also found guilty of being an accomplice in such a crime.

The incident occurred in 2021. Based on a complaint, Thadikombu police filed a case against the duo under Pocso Act and arrested them.

After examining witnesses, the Sessions Judge K Karunanithi found them guilty and pronounced the sentence.

While Jothimurugan was sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment and fined Rs 75,000, the other accused Archana was sentenced to undergo five years of imprisonment and fined Rs 25,000, sources said.

Pocso ActPOCSOPOCSO act casePOCSo special courtsexual abusechild sexual abusesexual assaultimprisonmentDindigul POCSO case
DTNEXT Bureau

