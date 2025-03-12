Cops watched as DMK men attacked our IT wing leader in Chengai: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the attack on party’s Chengalpattu (urban) IT wing secretary and advocate BN Anirudhran allegedly by ruling party functionaries and denounced that police personnel remained mute spectators to the incident.

The AIADMK general secretary said that the ruling party functionaries blocked Anirudhran’s car at Rattinakinaru when he was on his way to Chengalpattu court and damaged the vehicle. He accused that though the police personnel were on duty at the vicinity, they did not act and remained as mute spectators as ruling party men unleashed an attack on Anirudhran. Passerby came for the rescue of Anirudhran and took him to the government hospital for treatment, said Palaniswami in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“I strongly condemn the State police as its personnel for remaining mute spectators instead of acting appropriately and protecting Anirudhan when he was being attacked. I also urge the police to take stern legal action against the ruling party functionaries,” he said.