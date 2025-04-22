Cops warn tourists to be wary of intense summer heat while driving to Tirupati

CHENNAI: Cops in Tirupati have warned tourists who travel by cars to be wary of the intense summer heat and to ensure that there are no fire accidents related to their vehicles due to it.

Recently, two cars that were on the Tirupati Hill Road caught fire due to the unbearably hot weather. Following this, experts have warned devotees coming from a distance of 500 kilometers in their cars to ensure that their vehicles do not overheat, said a Maalaimalar report.

Before traveling on the mountain road, cops said that the cars should be parked and turned off for 30 minutes to cool down. "Engine coolant and oil, brakes, and AC should be checked and airconditioner should not be used while driving on mountain roads," said Tirupati SP Sharshavardhan Raju. He also said that frequent braking should be avoided and vehicles should not be operated in neutral while climbing the hill.