    Cops urged to be vigilant amid heavy rain alert in Kanniyakumari

    Superintendent of Police R Stalin on Tuesday said a team of police personnel was already trained by the State Disaster Response Force to rescue any victim stuck in a flood.

    27 May 2025 10:27 PM IST
    Cops urged to be vigilant amid heavy rain alert in Kanniyakumari
    Representative image (PTI)

    MADURAI: In light of the onset of the monsoon, police personnel in Kanniyakumari have swung into action as part of safety preparedness.

    Superintendent of Police R Stalin on Tuesday said a team of police personnel was already trained by the State Disaster Response Force to rescue any victim stuck in a flood.

    The team, which also comprises Home Guard personnel, is ready with flood disaster rescue equipment. Further, the SP instructed the team to remain vigilant round the clock if any situation arises, without causing a delay in the public interest as heavy rains were predicted.

    Moreover, the District Police office issued helpdesk numbers ‘7010363173’ and emergency number – ‘100’ to enable the public to share information about rain incidents.

    DTNEXT Bureau

