Cops reject TVK's Tiruchy roadshow plan, suggest sites for rally

TIRUCHY: City police here have permitted Vijay’s maiden poll campaign to be launched from Tiruchy on September 13 to be conducted at Srirangam Raja Gopuram and Marakkadai MGR statue roundabout, rejecting permission sought for a road show, citing law and order issues.

Party general secretary N Anand, who landed in Tiruchy to seek permission for a road show, first reached the Siddhi Vinayagar temple near the airport to get divine blessings for the TVK’s maiden 2026 poll campaign. He placed the permission letter before the deity seeking before proceeding to the City Commissioner of Police office and submitting the permission letter to the Commissioner of Police N Kamini.

Anand sought permission for a road show by Vijay at Marakadai to Chennai bypass via Gandhi Market and Palpannai, but the top cop refused permission at the spot, citing that the areas are thickly populated and the police usually never allow such locales for political gatherings.

Subsequently, Anand sought permission for the campaign at Chathiram bus stand, but the commissioner refused permission and said that the police had identified as many as 45 places for political activities, and so, the police granted permission for the campaign rally at Srirangam Rajagopuram area and MGR statue roundabout at Marakkadai. Later, Anand visited both spots and left for Chennai.

Party leaders said that the Rajagopuram in front of the Srirangam temple was felt to be an ideal spot for commencing Vijay’s political campaign. They added that Vijay is reaching Tiruchy on September 13, around 10.30 am, and would travel by road from TVS tollgate to Marakkadai via the head post office and Palakkarai.

Subsequently, he will proceed to Ariyalur and conduct a campaign at the old bus stand and Kannam bus stand in Perambalur. This tour has been planned for 100 days, the party leaders added.

While the TVK president Vijay earlier organised a state conference at Vikkiravandi and Madurai, the cadre from Tiruchy insisted that he organise a show of strength gathering in Tiruchy, as the place is very sentimental to every political party. As per the interest of the cadre, the party high command decided to start its political campaign from Tiruchy as it is widely referred as ‘turning point city’ sentimental for most political parties.

Accordingly, the party had scheduled the campaign on September 13 from Tiruchy.