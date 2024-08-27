Cops seize 2 kg ganja in Madurai; mother-son duo among four arrested

CHENNAI: The Madurai Prohibition Enforcement Wing on Monday arrested four individuals, including a woman for possession of 2 kg of ganja. Police also seized Rs 46,000, a two-wheeler, an auto-rickshaw and several phones from the accused.

According to reports, the police received information about ganja peddling in the Keerathurai area.

Acting on the tip-off, a team led by a sub-inspector of police led the crackdown.

During patrol near the Semburani Road junction, the police apprehended four suspects and found out that they were peddling narcotics.

However, another woman, identified as Kaleeshwari, managed to escape. The arrested individuals were identified as Muniswaran (28), son of Muthuramanlingam from Perungudi SDK Nagar, Manikandan (24), son of Irulappasamy from Keerathurai, Krishnamurthy (19), also from the same locality, and his mother Lakshmi (50).