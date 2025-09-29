Begin typing your search...

    Cops scan CCTV clips to nab 10 TVK men for attack on pvt ambulance driver rushing to help

    The driver of the private ambulance, Easwaramurthy from Karur Mariamman Koil Street, mentioned in his complaint that a group of 10 TVK members stopped him and started attacking him

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Sept 2025 9:15 PM IST
    Cops scan CCTV clips to nab 10 TVK men for attack on pvt ambulance driver rushing to help
    X

     Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) campaign

    TIRUCHY: Local police teams are scanning through CCTV clips to identify 10 TVK men who attacked a private ambulance driver, on his way to rescue people dying in the Karur stampede, based on the complaint registered on Monday.

    The driver of the private ambulance, Easwaramurthy from Karur Mariamman Koil Street, mentioned in his complaint that a group of 10 TVK members stopped him and started attacking him, claiming that he was moving into the meeting spot unnecessarily. He said he was injured and was rushed to a private hospital.

    TVK VijayKarurCCTVTVK stampede
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X