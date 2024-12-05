Cops refuse to pay bus fare while transporting prisoners, TNSTC busmen stage protest

COIMBATORE: The drivers and conductors of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses resorted to a flash strike in protest against cops refusing to buy tickets for two under-trial prisoners to travel in a bus from Gobichettipalayam on Wednesday.

Four Salem cops took two under-trial prisoners from Gobichettipalayam District Prison for court proceedings.

“At Gobichettipalayam bus stand, the cops boarded a point-to-point bus bound for Erode. A quarrel broke out when conductor Sathyamurthy from Kavundapadi insisted the cops take tickets for the two prisoners alone,” police said.

As the argument sparked tension, the drivers and conductors of other buses also gathered to support their fellow staff. Eventually, all the buses at the terminus were halted during the strike, affecting passengers.

On receiving information, a police team from Gobichettipalayam station arrived and held talks to pacify the agitating staff.

The Salem police were then sent by another bus to Erode. The bus crew in Gobichettipalayam withdrew their protest after around 20 minutes and left for their destinations.

In a similar incident in May this year, a police constable’s argument with a TNSTC conductor overtaking a ticket during his journey from Nagercoil to Thoothukudi triggered a debate.