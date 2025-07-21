Cops probe Madurai Adheenam for claiming false death threat to life

MADURAI: The Cyber Crime police on Sunday conducted an inquiry with Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal, the pontiff of Madurai Adheenam, probing his charges of an attempt on life.

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Greater Chennai police booked a case against Madurai Adheenam on charges of allegedly spreading false information in connection with a road accident that occurred near Ulundurpettai on May 2.

Madurai Adheenam claimed that a group in a car deliberately tried to kill him by colliding their vehicle with his car, in which he was travelling to Chennai. The police, after combing through CCTV footage, denied his claim and found it to be false. The Cyber Crime police then registered a case against the Madurai Adheenam under four Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) over his remarks inciting religious disharmony and promoting enmity between communities.