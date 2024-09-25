Cops object to bail plea of accused in Krishnagiri fake NCC camp case

CHENNAI: The State objects to the bail plea of the accused persons arrested in the case of sexual assault against school students at a fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri.

Justice P Dhanabal heard the bail pleas of the arrested accused including the private school correspondent and principal.

The petitioners submitted that there was no nexus between them and the key accused A Sivaraman, who died suspiciously in police custody.

Submitting that they had mistakenly allowed the accused to conduct the NCC camp without validating the documents, the petitioners said that the police arrested them only with mere suspicion but not based on any material evidence.

Countering the submission, the police said that besides the key accused the school management had a vital role in the crime, hence the bail petitions should be dismissed.

After the submissions, the bench posted the matter to October 1 for further proceedings. It is to be noted that the Mahila court in Krishnagiri earlier dismissed the bail pleas of all the accused persons.