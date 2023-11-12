Cops nab man wanted in SL

MADURAI: A 41-year-old Sri Lankan national identified as Y Jeyarasa of Naranthanai South, Oorkavalthurai, Jaffna district, was apprehended at Kampipadu seashore and brought to Mandapam Marine police station in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday.

“He sailed into Indian waters with the help of two fellow nationals on an illegal ferry,” sources said. Interrogations revealed that Jeyarasa was facing criminal cases in Sahavachery and Oorkavalthurai in Lanka and warrants were pending against him. Hence, he decided to escape.

Jeyarasa had approached Rokshan in Pechalai, Sri Lanka, who demanded Rs 2 lakh, on November 9 to make arrangements for a ferry to India. After setting off from Pechalai at 4 pm on November 10, he reached a sand dune near Arichalmunai around 2 am, on Saturday.

Police also found out that Jeyarasa was associated with the LTTE till 2009 and had surrendered to the Sri Lankan Army soon after the Eelam war. Subsequently, he was lodged in Poonthotham prison, Vavuniya, for 8 years since 2016. Mandapam Marine police has booked a case.