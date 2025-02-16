Cops ignore clip of murder, Madras HC directs DGP to issue direction

CHENNAI: Taking note of a shocking case where the trial court could not take cognizance of a video clip of a murder because the police did not show that as evidence in the charge sheet, the Madras High Court pulled up the State police and directed the Head of Police Force to issue instructions to the officials.

Kanagaraj of Peralam in Tiruvarur was murdered allegedly by a nine-member gang over previous enmity in April 2023. The Peralam police registered a case and arrested Vishva, Jayakumar, Subramaniyan, Ashok Kumar and five others.

During the preliminary stage of the investigation, Kanagaraj’s relative Gurusamy learnt that his son Vijay witnessed the murder and even managed to capture it on his mobile phone, but did not reveal it initially after the accused threatened him with dire consequences. Gurusamy then approached the investigation officer to include his son as a witness and produce the electronic device as evidence. However, the official did not include either in the charge sheet.

When Gurusamy approached the trial court, it also refused to take cognisance of the electronic evidence, pointing out that it was not shown in the charge sheet. He then moved the High Court to grant permission to produce his son as a witness and adduce the evidence to prove the crime.

When the petition came before him for hearing, Justice P Velmurugan criticised that the State police were conducting investigations without realising the feelings of the complainant or general public.

In most of the cases, the investigating officers were conducting the inquiry with lethargic attitude, he said. Despite the court expressing displeasure regarding the manner in which the investigations were being conducted, it was still continuing as shown by this case, the judge said, and directed the DGP to issue directions to subordinate officers to follow statutory provisions meticulously.