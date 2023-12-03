Cops get custody of ‘Siddha doc’ suspected in 2 murders

TIRUCHY: A court in Thanjavur allowed local police to take custody of an untrained siddha practitioner who allegedly murdered two youths.

Kesavamurthy from Manalmedu near Cholapuram in Thanjavur is said to have been practising siddha medicine without proper training. According to police, he had murdered Ashok Rajan (27) hailing from the same locality, chopped off the body parts and buried them in his house. Police arrested Kesavamurthy on November 20 and further interrogation revealed that he had murdered another person named Mohammed Anas in 2021.

Based on the confession of the accused, Police unearthed human skeletons from his house. Police also seized weapons used for the murder. The police sought two days custody of the accused with the Thiruvidaimaruthur court to dig deeper, to find whether the fake Sidha practitioner is connected with any of the missing cases of the locality.

On Friday, the judge allowed the request of the police. Based on the order, a police team led by DSP Jafar Siddique took him under custody on Saturday. He was taken in for interrogation at an undisclosed place.