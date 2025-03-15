Begin typing your search...

    Cops foil gang's murder plot in Sivaganga, weapons seized

    Further probe revealed the gang hatched a revenge plot for the person who was killed in Kundrakudi in 2019 by six people

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 March 2025 10:35 PM IST
    Weapons seized by police near Karaikudi, Sivaganga on Saturday

    MADURAI: A gang's nefarious murder plan near Karaikudi was foiled by the intervention of cops. Acting on a tip-off, police searched a house in Kottaiyur and found six daggers.

    Based on an inquiry, four men were charged with illegal possession of weapons and arrested. The four accused were Ahilan (23), Viswanathan (20) and Venkatesan (26) of Karaikudi, and Pandian (25) of Pudukottai.

    Further probe revealed the gang hatched a revenge plot for the person who was killed in Kundrakudi in 2019 by six people.

    SP Ashish Rawat said a special team has also been formed to nab the rest of the criminals and added that all precautionary measures were being taken to ensure people's safety.

    The gang had planned to execute their plot at a temple festival near Karaikudi on March 18.

    DTNEXT Bureau

