Cops busy with polls preparation, says Chennai police; court grants bail for Armstrong case accused

CHENNAI: Citing the practical difficulty in providing police security to prisoners taken for medical treatment due to election-related duties, the Chennai Principal Sessions Court granted eight weeks interim bail to an advocate who was arrested in the Armstrong murder case
Arul, who has been in custody for 572 days in connection with the murder of the ex-BSP State president, filed a petition seeking bail stating that he had hepatomegaly with Grade I fatty liver disease and sought treatment outside the prison.
But the Special Public Prosecutor suggested the constitution of a medical board to examine him.
It was also brought to the court’s notice that a large number of personnel need to be deployed for election duty and therefore, providing strong escort to prisoners either at the time of taking them to the hospital or during treatment was not feasible.
Taking note of the medical report, judge S Karthikeyan granted him eight weeks bail for treatment.