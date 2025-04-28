Cops arrest two from Andhra for trying to sell fake gold bars in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: The police arrested two people from Andhra Pradesh, for trying to sell fake gold biscuits worth Rs 10 lakhs to a woman in Tiruvallur, according to Daily Thanthi.

The arrested duo Lakshmi (27) and Ravikumar (23) visited a beauty salon owned by Saranya in Melnallathur a week ago for a facial. After the service, they told Saranya that they were road workers and had found gold bars weighing 430 grams while they were at work.

They told Saranya that they were willing to sell the gold to her for Rs 10 lakhs. Tempted by this, the woman approached her acquaintance Irfan and when they took the gold to a nearby jewellery store, they were told that it was genuine.

Following this, Saranya and Irfan handed over Rs 10 lakhs and took possession of the gold the next day. However, when they took it to the jewellery store this time, to their horror, they were told that it was fake.

Shocked by this, the duo lodged a complaint with the Tiruvallur police who arrested Lakshmi and Ravikumar and confiscated the fake gold bars.