Cops arrest five men for possession of narcotic pills in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur Town Police on Monday arrested five individuals for possession and sale of narcotics.

The Tiruvallur DSP Vivekananda Shukla received a tip-off that narcotic pills were being sold near the Tiruvallur railway station.

Following this, a police team conducted a vehicle check operation on Karkuvel Street near the railway station on Monday night, said a Daily Thanthi report.

During the operation, five people who were standing in a suspicious manner were apprehended and questioned. On enquiry, police seized 2,006 narcotic pills from their possession.

The accused were identified as Premkumar (37), Srinivasan (32), Vignesh (24), Gowtham (24), and Veera (32).

Investigations are on.