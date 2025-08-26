Begin typing your search...

    Cops arrest five men for possession of narcotic pills in Tiruvallur

    The Tiruvallur DSP Vivekananda Shukla received a tip-off that narcotic pills were being sold near the Tiruvallur railway station

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Aug 2025 1:03 PM IST
    Cops arrest five men for possession of narcotic pills in Tiruvallur
    X
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur Town Police on Monday arrested five individuals for possession and sale of narcotics.

    The Tiruvallur DSP Vivekananda Shukla received a tip-off that narcotic pills were being sold near the Tiruvallur railway station.

    Following this, a police team conducted a vehicle check operation on Karkuvel Street near the railway station on Monday night, said a Daily Thanthi report.

    During the operation, five people who were standing in a suspicious manner were apprehended and questioned. On enquiry, police seized 2,006 narcotic pills from their possession.

    The accused were identified as Premkumar (37), Srinivasan (32), Vignesh (24), Gowtham (24), and Veera (32).

    Investigations are on.

    TiruvallurArrestnarcotics
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X