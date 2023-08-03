Cop trying to rescue accident victim run over by car in Mannarpuram

TIRUCHY: A police constable who was hit by a speeding car while helping a two-wheeler rider who fell on the road, died here on Tuesday late hours.

According to sources, on Tuesday, while K Akilan (20), an engineering student from Dheeran Nagar along with his friend Madhan Prasath (19) was proceeding to Mannarpuram to his house.

When they were nearing PNT colony near Mannarpuram, Akilan who was riding the bike lost his control and fell along the road and his helmet was thrown in the middle of the road.

On seeing this, the traffic police constable A Sridhar (45) ran to help the boy and went in the middle of the road to pick up the helmet.

Suddenly, a car from Mannarpuram which came on a high speed hit the two wheeler and Sridhar, Akilan and Madhan Prasanth in which all the three sustained severe injuries and they were rushed to a private hospital and were undergoing treatment. However, on Tuesday late hours, the constable Sridhar succumbed to his injuries.

Cantonment South Traffic Intelligence police registered a case and are investigating.

Meanwhile, the body of deceased Sridar was handed over to the family after the higher officials paid a tribute.