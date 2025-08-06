Cop hacked to death by father-son duo at AIADMK MLA’s estate in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: A Special Sub Inspector (SSI) was hacked to death by father and his two sons in Tirupur on Tuesday night.

According to police, the SSI ShaShanmugavel, 57 from Kudimangalam station and armed reserve cop Alaguraja had gone to a farm owned by AIADMK MLA Mahendran at Chikkanoothullage near Udumalpet to attend a distress call.

As the SSI attempted to resolve an drunken quarrel between a father and his two sons, employed in the farm, they in-turn chased and hacked the SSI to death on the spot.

West Zone IG T Senthil Kumar and other senior police officials visited the scene of crime and special teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

Meanwhile Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the cop’s death and announced a compensation of Rs 30 lakhs to the family of the deceased.