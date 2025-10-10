Cop among four held for robbing Salem man of gold ring

CHENNAI: Four people, including a policeman, were arrested in connection with the robbery of a two-sovereign gold ring in Omalur, Salem district.

The victim, 56-year-old Ellappan of Panangattur in Omalur, runs a business that disposes of septic tank waste in agricultural fields.

According to Thanthi TV, on September 20 afternoon, Ellappan was at a garden in Kottaimettupatti disposing of waste when four men on two motorcycles confronted him. They threatened him and snatched his gold ring.

Following his complaint, Omalur police arrested Sathyaraj (31) and Ilango (28) of Attaiyampatti, Ajithkumar (27) of Vennandur, and Sivakumar (25), a policeman. All four were remanded in judicial custody.

In a related development, Salem Police Commissioner Anil Kumar Giri suspended Sivakumar in connection with the case.