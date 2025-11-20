Cooperative Bank staff creates ruckus in government event

TIRUCHY: The Field Manager of Thanjavur District Central Cooperative Bank was suspended on Wednesday for creating a ruckus during the 72nd Cooperative Week celebration held at Kumbakonam on Tuesday.

While Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaanwas addressing the gathering, the Thanjavur District Central Cooperative Bank Field Manager, Selvaraj (50), was creating a ruckus under the influence of alcohol.

He was also seen moving around the stage where the special invitees were seated, despite higher officials asking Selvaraj to move away. Subsequently, the officials and police removed him from the stage.

On Wednesday, the Managing Director and Joint Registrar of Thanjavur Central Cooperative Bank conducted an inquiry and suspended him.