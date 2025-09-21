Coonoor student jumps into 1,500-ft gorge; body found after days

CHENNAI: The body of an 18-year-old college student, who had gone missing four days ago after reportedly posting a message about ending his life, was recovered from a 1,500-foot gorge in Coonoor, Nilgiris district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Anas, son of Abu Mohammed Sajithan of Coonoor. He was a second-year student in a private college. Police said he was in unrequited love with a fellow student.

On September 17, Anas sent messages to a friend and the girl he was in love with, saying he did not want to live and asking them to take care of his parents and pet. He mentioned that he planned to end his life by jumping into a gorge in a tea estate on Tiger Hill, according to Daily Thanthi.

Police and forest officials launched a search operation, during which his bag and a bottle of alcohol were found near the spot. After three days of intensive search in difficult weather, his body was recovered on the fourth day.

The body was sent for postmortem and later handed over to his family. Police said preliminary inquiry confirmed that Anas had died by suicide.