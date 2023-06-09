Coonoor mountain train services cancelled as coach derails

CHENNAI: A Ooty to Coonoor mountain train with over 180 tourists onboard which was on route from Coonoor railway station to Mettupalayam, derailed on Thursday.

According to reports, the last coach derailed and the passengers were immediately rushed to get down from the train.

Railway officials made arrangements and sent the passengers to Mettupalayam by buses.

The train services were cancelled for Thursday (June 8) and officials were engaged in recovering the derailed coach.