Coonoor fruit show’s sweet moments enthral tourists in Coonoor

COIMBATORE: The 65th fruit show, an annual event of the ongoing summer festival exhibiting several fruit models, took off at the Sims Park in Coonoor on Friday.

The fruit show, inaugurated by Chief Government Whip K Ramachandran in the presence of District Collector Lakshmi Tanneeru, featured model displays made of over four tonnes of fruits.

Some of the major attractions in the show include a car, cake, ice cream, umbrella, juice cup, cartoon character, tender coconut and basketball, all made with a variety of fruits. Horticulture departments from various districts across Tamil Nadu also exhibited fruit models in the shapes of peacock, swan, butterfly, dragon, Nilgiri Tahr, bear, fish and lighthouse in their stalls.

The visitors, who thronged the show, enjoyed taking selfies in front of the fruit models. The four-day fruit show concludes on 26 May. The summer fest took off with the vegetable show in Kotagiri on May 3, while the flower show was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on May 15 and gets over on 25 May.

Similarly, the seven-day 48th Yercaud Summer Festival and Flower Show commenced in the hills in Salem. Visitors were thrilled to see floral displays of various wildlife animals like elephant and monkey, put up to highlight the significance of their conservation, besides a unicorn and landmark places like Mettur Dam.

As part of the festival sports competitions, musical concerts and cultural events were to be organised on all days till May 29.