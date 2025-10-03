Convict escapes from Central prison in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A convict under Pocso Act escaped from the Central Prison in Tiruchy on Thursday, and a search has been launched to nab him.

It is said that the prison officials involve the inmates in doing some odd jobs during the morning hours, and thus, on Wednesday, a group of inmates, including Rajkumar (25), from Vadamadurai in Dindigul, who was convicted under the Pocso Act, were involved in the poultry works.

While they were working, Rajkumar jumped over the compound of the prison and escaped. On information, the prison staff searched for him but could not locate him.

Subsequently, the prison officials Venkatasubramani complained to KK Nagar police and a case was registered, and a search is on for the escaped inmate.