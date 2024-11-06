Convert people's dissatisfaction with DMK into votes for AIADMK: Palaniswami to party cadres

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday called upon his party functionaries to cash in on the anti-incumbency sentiment in Tamil Nadu and convert them into votes for his party.

Chairing a meeting of AIADMK district secretaries here, the former chief minister urged the party office bearers to gear up for the 2026 Assembly election and strive hard and reinstall the AIADMK government.

Later speaking to reporters, AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar said, "Our general secretary will decide on forging an electoral alliance. It will be a victory alliance reflecting the cadres' wishes." "There's still time for forming electoral ties," he added when asked about the prospects of his party in sealing the poll pact ahead of the assembly election.

Palaniswami has asked the partymen to orient the poll campaign by taking advantage of the "anti-people activities" of the ruling DMK and the dissatisfaction prevailing among the people over several issues, Jayakumar, a former state minister, said.

He claimed that Chief Minister M K Stalin went around the state unveiling statues of his father (late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi) and complimenting his Deputy Chief Minister son Udhayanidhi, who praises his father.

"Both laud each other. No attention has been devoted to address issues such as inflation, deterioration of law and order, and attacks on the Dalits," Jayakumar alleged.