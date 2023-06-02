Begin typing your search...

Convention centre named after Karunanidhi to be built in Chennai: Stalin

The convention centre spread across 25 acres would be on par with convention centres available in many countries

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Jun 2023 6:45 AM GMT
Representative image; MK Stalin

CHENNAI: A world-class convention centre capable of accommodating 5,000 people would be developed in the name of late chief minister M Karunanidhi in Chennai, said Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The convention centre spread across 25 acres would be on par with convention centres available in many countries, he added at Kalaignar centenary in the city.

DTNEXT Bureau

