Controversial Adheenam complains of missing idols worth Rs 100 crore from Suriyanar Koil mutt

TIRUCHY: The controversial Adheenam Mahalinga Swamy complained to Thanjavur SP on Thursday claiming that idols worth Rs 100 crore are missing from Suriyanar Koil mutt and appealed to trace and bring back to the mutt again.

The pontiff of Thiruvavaduthurai Mutt Srila Sri Mahalinga Desiga Pandara Swamy was anointed as the 28th Adeenam of Thanjavur Suriyanar Koil mutt. In October last year, the 54-year-old Adeenam married Hemashri (47) from Bangalore.

Subsequently, the devotees and the public opposed the marriage and raised concerns about the Pontiff’s action against the celibacy and the devotees asked him to vacate the mutt.

As there was stiff opposition from various factors, Adheenam handed over the responsibilities of the mutt to the HR&CE department on November 21, 2024, and left the mutt.

Against such a backdrop, on Thursday, four months after the incident, the controversial Adheenam Mahalinga Swamy met the Thanjavur SP R Rajaram and complained that Babu alias Rathinavel from Thirumangalakudi, Murugan ex-president of Suriyanar Koil panchayat and a few other people had conspired against him and humiliated him.

They also forced him to leave the mutt and the public realised the fact behind the controversy in the mutt executed by the group of people led by Babu and Murugan, Adheenam said in the complaint.

He further stated that, during his absence in the mutt, idols belonging to over 500 years and valuables including emeralds and other precious stones went missing. “The present idols in the mutt are bogus and so, proper carbon tests should be made on the idols present now,” he appealed in the complaint.

While speaking to reporters, Mahalinga Swamy said that lingam made of Spatika, one foot-high Nandiyamperuma, Natarajar-Sivakamasundari and Panchaloka Murugan idols, together worth Rs 100 crore has gone missing.

“I have changed my mind and am going to continue as the Adheenam and I have sought police protection as there is a threat to my life,” added Mahalinga Swamy.