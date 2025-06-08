Contract worker dies of asphyxiation in Tiruchendur

MADURAI: In a tragic incident, a forty-year-old contract labourer died due to asphyxiation while cleaning an underground drainage system in Tiruchendur on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Mani of Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli, sources said.

The incident occurred when he was engaged in cleaning the drainage behind Tiruchendur Government Hospital. While cleaning, he had accidentally fallen into the drain.

On being alerted, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Tiruchendur station rushed to the spot and pulled the man out, but unfortunately, he had died due to asphyxiation, sources said.

The victim was one of the workers on a contractual basis engaged in identifying any blockage in the drains and clearing it before the temple festival.

The body was taken to Tiruchendur GH for post-mortem. Based on a complaint, Tiruchendur Taluk police have filed a case.