Contract road maintenance staff protest over suspension in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The contract road maintenance workers from Tamil Nadu Highways Department were arrested for staging a protest and burning a copy of GO 140 that directed the temporary termination of the workers, in Tiruchy on Tuesday.

The road workers’ association, which had assembled outside the office of the Superintendent Engineer of the Tamil Nadu Highways Department, stated that the order suspending a section of the workers for 41 months should be withdrawn.

They further demanded that the highways department streamline the recruitment. They also appealed to the state government to monitor the officials who have been favouring the corporate firms. When they attempted to burn the copies of the GO 140, the police arrested all of them.