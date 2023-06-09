Contract of both vehicles cancelled

VELLORE: Official action by Vellore Aavin on the scandal of two supply lorries found to have the same number plates has raised more questions than answers, sources revealed.

The officials cancelled the contract of the two vehicles which covered the Anaicut and Gudiyattam areas respectively. The private security company was also issued a show cause notice of why action should not be taken against them in this issue.

The issue also resulted in security being tightened in the dairy with all vehicles having to be mandatorily checked physically before leaving the dairy premises with milk supplies.

However, officials complaining to the Sathuvachari police only about one of the involved vehicles being taken away by owners and not about the loss of milk has also raised eyebrows.

When asked about this, sources revealed that officials could not talk about milk theft as Minister of Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj had stated at a Chennai media interaction that there was no theft of milk.

This was also reiterated by Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian who said milk theft would involve huge logistics as the theft of such a huge quantity of milk could not be hidden.

“Hence we are trying to find out who is responsible for the entire episode,” he added. However, this was exactly what Tamil Nadu Milk Vendors and Employees Welfare Association President SA Ponnusamy said was the reason why he was demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter. Vellore Aavin regularly attracting the attention of vigilance officials for various misdemeanours usually on Deepavali eve has resulted in locals not believing officials on this issue, sources revealed.