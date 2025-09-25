Contract jobs, no quota: Tamil Nadu govt's OMCL hiring plan draws fire

CHENNAI: The DMK government in the State, which faced workers’ ire over the filling of vacancies on a contract basis through manpower agencies, is receiving fresh brickbats as it plans to hire thousands through the state-owned Overseas Manpower Corporation Ltd (OMCL) on a consolidated payment basis. The move has raised questions about the ruling DMK’s proclaimed commitment to social justice, with critics, including trade unions and political allies, arguing that it exploits workers, bypasses reservation policies, and undercuts permanent employment.

OMCL functions as the official overseas manpower placement agency for the Tamil Nadu government, facilitating overseas job placements. It is registered under the Emigration Act, 1983, with the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

In a letter to the Energy Secretary dated June 27, OMCL chairman Sajansingh R Chavan stated that a uniform rate contract had been finalised for the supply of supervisory staff, administrative personnel, technicians, drivers, and other support workers. Cleared by the Finance Department, the contract allows government offices in 20 districts, including Chennai, Coimbatore, and Salem, to requisition staff directly from OMCL without floating individual tenders. “These districts fall under the initial phase of implementation based on the zonal structure. The rate contract for the remaining districts will be finalised shortly,” he wrote.

He noted that over 1,000 outsourced staff are already working in government offices, and the agency plans to recruit more statewide.

The scheme fixes monthly wages ranging from Rs 13,000 for roles such as watchmen or sweepers to Rs 40,000 for managerial positions. Departments must also pay an 8.4% service charge, including a 5% cut for OMCL, along with 18% GST on the combined amount. OMCL says the centralised system will ensure “timely deployment of verified manpower” and reduce the administrative burden.

Following the OMCL letter, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL), formerly Tangedco, began implementing the directive. In a memo dated July 22, Chief Engineer (Personnel) M Ambiga instructed all chief engineers and superintending engineers of TNPDCL, Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation (TNPGCL), Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation (TNGECL), and Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) to utilise OMCL’s services “if required,” citing approvals from the Energy Department and OMCL management.

M Srinivasan, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association, said there are over 4.34 lakh vacancies in various departments across the State. “We have been demanding filling of these posts for effectively implementing welfare schemes, reducing the workload on serving employees, and providing employment to educated youths. However, the government, while conducting minimal recruitment through the TNPSC, instead extensively appoints temporary workers on consolidated payments through manpower agencies,” he alleged. “This goes against the very principle of the Dravidian model of governance, as reservations would not be followed,” he added.

The move has also sparked political backlash. “This is a direct violation of the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, which bars the use of contract workers in permanent roles,” said CPM state secretary P Shanmugam. “It denies employees job security, pensions, promotions, and annual increments, while undermining constitutional safeguards for BCs, SCs, and STs.

PAY PLAN

OMCL fixes monthly salaries for posts in 22 categories – from Rs 13,000 for basic roles to Rs 40,000 for managerial positions

Departments will also pay 8.4% service charges, including 5% for OMCL, and 18% GST on the combined amount

SALARY STRUCTURE

Rs 13,000 Watchman, sweeper, office assistant, sanitary worker, gardener, water carrier, housekeeping attendant

Rs 14,000 Housekeeping supervisor

Rs 15,000 Xerox operator

Rs 20,000 Junior accountant, junior assistant, desk personnel, data entry operator, typist, electrician, plumber

Rs 25,000 Senior accountant, assistant, driver

Rs 30,000 Superintendent, assistant manager

Rs 40,000 – manager