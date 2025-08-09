Continuous failures pushed Congress towards fake voters jibe: TMC president GK Vasan

TIRUCHY: Fearing defeat in elections, Congress has raised the fake voters’ jibe and intentionally charged against the Election Commission of India, claimed the TMC president GK Vasan on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, GK Vasan said, “DMK has been looking at the BJP as a political enemy and not as an opposition party. Because of this stand, the state government is struggling to get many projects; however, the BJP has been working towards building a stronger nation and developing Tamil Nadu. Thus, lotus blooming in Tamil Nadu is the need of the hour.”

Stating that the Congress has been losing its ground in many states, Vasan said, the Congress leaders are scared and distressed over continuous failure in elections, and they have now resorted to the fake voters list jibe against the ECI. He added that the alliance parties of Congress disrupt the parliament proceedings, terming it a threat to democracy.

Vasan charged that the law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu is worse compared to the other southern states, and the state government has been a silent spectator. “The people have understood the inefficiency of the state government concerning law and order, and they will teach them a fitting lesson in the upcoming election,” Vasan stressed.