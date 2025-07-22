Continuing duties even while in hospital, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that he was continuing his government duties despite being admitted to a hospital. "I am continuing government duties even while in the hospital," Stalin posted on X.

He informed that the establishment of camps under the 'Stalin With You' project, which aims to address public grievances and bring various welfare schemes to people, was proceeding as planned.

"The 'Stalin With You' camps are proceeding as planned, how many petitions have been received until yesterday, how many have been resolved - I have instructed the Chief Secretary to gather these details and ensure that there is no delay in resolving the people's petitions," Stalin said.

Earlier, speaking on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's health, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin informed that the CM is doing well and doctors will soon give a medical update.

"The Chief Minister is doing well. This morning, a few tests have been done. Doctors will give a medical update on it. Yesterday, the hospital gave a statement asking CM to rest for three days.

Very soon, he will get well and will come back," said Deputy CM Stalin. MK Stalin was admitted to the hospital on Monday after experiencing giddiness during his routine morning walk.

CM Stalin has been admitted to Apollo Hospital on Chennai's Green Road. The hospital stated that the Tamil Nadu CM has been admitted for evaluation of his symptoms, and necessary tests are being conducted to assess his health.

"Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, had mild giddiness during his routine morning walking. He has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Green Road, Chennai, for evaluation of his symptoms, and the necessary diagnostic tests are being done," the hospital said in a statement.