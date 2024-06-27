Consumer organisation demands filling vacancies in consumer fora in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Representatives of Empower India Centre for Environment and Consumer Education Research and Advocacy wrote a letter to the Chief Minister asking him to take the necessary steps to fill the vacancies in the Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) and District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) to hear the pending cases.

According to the Consumer Protection Act, there must be a president and two other members (one among them must be a woman) in the district and state commissions to make judgements on consumer-related issues.

The letter, which was written by Secretary A Sankar on behalf of Empower India, said, "Two judicial members and one non-judicial member (women) seat are vacant in the SCDRC. In two districts two DCDRC president posts and in 14 districts other posts are vacant in the district commission. According to the rules, the process of appointment must be initiated by the state government at least six months before the vacancy arises," said A. Sankar, honorary secretary of Empower India.

He also said that he presented the letter to the additional chief secretary, K. Gopal, and the secretary to the food department in person, as on Thursday the department would present their needs in the assembly, and this could be presented to the knowledge of the concerned officials.

T. Sadagopan, a consumer activist, said, "For instance, in districts like Tiruvallur, when there is a lack of members for the judgement, they bring members from the nearest districts from Kanchipuram. According to the law, judgement could be given only if there are three members, consisting of the president and the other two members. At times, due to the shortage of members, the judgement gets delayed, affecting the consumers."