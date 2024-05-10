Consumer activist moves TNERC against TANGEDCO over meter shortage, non-payment of compensation for delay

CHENNAI: A consumer group based in Coimbatore has complained against the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation regarding the shortage of single-phase meters and the non-acceptance of meters purchased by consumers.

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause Secretary K Kathirmathiyon has complained to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) chairman about the delay in providing new service connections due to the unavailability of meters.

In his complaint, the secretary stated that despite previous complaints made on February 19 and March 26, many people have been waiting for more than a month, and some from March 24, for their connection. The TNERC has failed to address the consumers' problems even after repeated complaints.

"Defective meters are not being replaced due to a shortage of meters. Poor consumers don't have any remedy."

The activist said that TANGEDCO not only refused to accept meters from consumers but also failed to provide the same in violation of the supply code.

"TANGEDCO has failed on various counts including providing the service connection within the time frame of one week for want of meters, accepting the meters purchased by the consumers and paying automatic compensation.

Pointing to the commission's order in 2019 on its complaint on non-payment of compensation, he said that a penalty of Rs one lakh was imposed on TANGEDCO chairman in this regard.

"But the TANGEDCO continues to delay connection for want of meters but also failed to pay compensation even now. In earlier years the Commission was enforcing its rules – but nowadays it is very lenient and failed to take any coercive action - which affects the consumers a lot, " he said.